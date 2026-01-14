Left Menu

Infineon and NIELIT Forge Path for India's Semiconductor Future

Infineon Technologies and NIELIT have signed an MoU to enhance semiconductor skills and workforce development in India. The collaboration aims to align training with industry needs, facilitating India's ambition to become a self-reliant semiconductor hub, promoting innovation, and strengthening its tech sector.

Infineon and NIELIT Forge Path for India's Semiconductor Future
In a significant move to bolster India's semiconductor sector, Infineon Technologies AG and the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) have signed a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding. The announcement was witnessed by India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a visit to Ahmedabad.

This MoU lays the foundation for a transformative approach to semiconductor skilling and workforce enhancement in India. Infineon and NIELIT will embark on a comprehensive partnership, focusing on creating world-class training programs in semiconductor assembly, testing, and packaging. The partnership aims to build a skilled workforce essential for transforming India into a global semiconductor powerhouse.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Infineon's CEO Jochen Hanebeck praised India's dynamic economy and ambition in semiconductors, aligning perfectly with Infineon's vision. Meanwhile, NIELIT's Director General, Prof. M.M. Tripathi noted the significant strides this collaboration represents for India's technological independence, further emphasizing the need for industry-aligned training and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

