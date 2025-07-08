Left Menu

Redington Ltd Teams Up with AWS for Revenue Acceleration Pilot

Redington Ltd has signed a Revenue Acceleration Pilot agreement with AWS to extend AWS benefits to its network partners. This collaboration empowers partners with resources and strategies to accelerate cloud transformation and drive significant business growth.

Redington Ltd, a prominent technology solutions provider, has entered into a Revenue Acceleration Pilot (REAP) agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This pilot programme is designed to grant Redington the ability to extend the advantages it receives from AWS to other partners within its vast network.

The REAP initiative specifically targets high-potential partners within the Amazon Web Services Partner Network. By tapping into the collective technical expertise and strengths of both AWS and Redington, the programme aims to provide partners with essential resources, strategic support, and funding. The ultimate goal is to empower these partners to achieve impactful business outcomes for their clientele.

Redington India, based in the city, announced that this collaboration equips partners with tailored go-to-market strategies, technical guidance, training, and marketing assistance to expedite cloud transformation. The initiative underscores the company's commitment to fostering growth and innovation through upskilling and strategic investments.

