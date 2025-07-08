AI-Driven Impersonation Sparks Diplomatic Alert
An imposter used artificial intelligence to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio, making contact with foreign ministers and U.S. politicians via the Signal app. AI-generated messages aimed to manipulate targets, posing security risks. The State Department warned of fake accounts and prior Russian-linked phishing attempts.
An imposter used an AI-generated voice to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio, connecting with three foreign ministers and two U.S. politicians, Reuters reported upon reviewing a State Department cable.
In June, the individual contacted officials via the Signal app, leaving voicemails and text messages to lure them into communication. The cable highlighted the use of AI-manipulated messages aimed at accessing information or accounts, initially reported by The Washington Post. The State Department has yet to comment officially.
The July 3 cable advised diplomatic staff worldwide to caution partners about fake accounts and impersonations. It mentioned an earlier Russian-linked spear phishing effort targeting officials, where fraudulent emails used State Department logos and email addresses, attributed to a cyber actor tied to Russian intelligence.
