AI-Driven Impersonation Sparks Diplomatic Alert

An imposter used artificial intelligence to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio, making contact with foreign ministers and U.S. politicians via the Signal app. AI-generated messages aimed to manipulate targets, posing security risks. The State Department warned of fake accounts and prior Russian-linked phishing attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An imposter used an AI-generated voice to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio, connecting with three foreign ministers and two U.S. politicians, Reuters reported upon reviewing a State Department cable.

In June, the individual contacted officials via the Signal app, leaving voicemails and text messages to lure them into communication. The cable highlighted the use of AI-manipulated messages aimed at accessing information or accounts, initially reported by The Washington Post. The State Department has yet to comment officially.

The July 3 cable advised diplomatic staff worldwide to caution partners about fake accounts and impersonations. It mentioned an earlier Russian-linked spear phishing effort targeting officials, where fraudulent emails used State Department logos and email addresses, attributed to a cyber actor tied to Russian intelligence.

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

