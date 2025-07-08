Left Menu

European Corporate Earnings Take a Hit

The outlook for European corporate health has worsened, with second-quarter earnings projected to decline year-on-year. Analysts' expectations have shifted from a slight growth to an anticipated 0.2% drop, highlighting mounting challenges for European companies.

The financial landscape for European corporations is appearing increasingly bleak, according to the latest forecasts released on Tuesday.

Data from LSEG I/B/E/S indicates a projected 0.2% decline in second-quarter earnings year-on-year for European companies, contrary to a 0.6% growth anticipated just last week.

This revision underscores escalating challenges and uncertainties in the corporate sector across Europe.

