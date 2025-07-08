European Corporate Earnings Take a Hit
The outlook for European corporate health has worsened, with second-quarter earnings projected to decline year-on-year. Analysts' expectations have shifted from a slight growth to an anticipated 0.2% drop, highlighting mounting challenges for European companies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:21 IST
The financial landscape for European corporations is appearing increasingly bleak, according to the latest forecasts released on Tuesday.
Data from LSEG I/B/E/S indicates a projected 0.2% decline in second-quarter earnings year-on-year for European companies, contrary to a 0.6% growth anticipated just last week.
This revision underscores escalating challenges and uncertainties in the corporate sector across Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- corporate
- earnings
- forecast
- decline
- second-quarter
- analysis
- LSEG
- data
- challenges
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Real Estate Investment in India Faces 37% Decline Amid Economic Uncertainty
Indian Real Estate Weathers Global Uncertainties as Investments Decline
Kejriwal Declines Rajya Sabha Seat: Arora's Successor Awaited
Staggering Financial Decline: MSRTC's Surging Losses Unveiled
Sharp Decline in India's Private Equity and Venture Capital Funding