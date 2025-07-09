Left Menu

Agentic AI Playbook: Transforming Enterprises for the GenAI Era

Tredence has unveiled the Agentic AI Playbook, a strategic guide aiding CDAOs and AI leaders in transitioning from AI pilots to comprehensive enterprise-level modernization. Focusing on evolving decision-making structures and organizational redesign, the playbook offers frameworks to embed AI throughout enterprises and address the underuse risks of AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tredence has introduced the Agentic AI Playbook, aimed at Chief Data and AI Officers (CDAOs) and AI leaders, to facilitate the move from small-scale projects to widespread enterprise modernization. This pioneering guide emphasizes reshaping decision-making frameworks and organizational structures in light of artificial intelligence integration.

Providing a fresh perspective, the playbook critiques the traditional focus on AI tools and models, highlighting instead the necessity for evolving organizational design as AI becomes central to enterprise strategies. It warns against the underuse of AI due to outdated business models, suggesting AI as a transformative element rather than an add-on.

Supported by insights from industry leaders and experiences with Fortune 500 clients, the playbook is structured around five critical lenses: realizing business value, integrating human and AI intelligence, reengineering business processes, adapting to new technology, and ensuring governance and compliance. These frameworks aid organizations in embedding AI for maximum impact across all sectors of operation.

