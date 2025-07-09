Left Menu

LdotR Secures Funding to Expand Global Digital Brand Protection Services

LdotR, a digital brand protection enterprise, secures funding to boost global expansion, enhancing platform and service capabilities across ASEAN, the Middle East, and China. Led by Basil Moftah and Mark Garlinghouse, the investment will support technological development, expand advisory services, and accelerate brand protection strategies ahead of the 2026 ICANN application window.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:27 IST
LdotR Secures Funding to Expand Global Digital Brand Protection Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

LdotR has announced a strategic funding round aimed at expanding its global footprint in digital brand protection, particularly targeting emerging markets such as ASEAN, the Middle East, and China.

The funding was led by industry veterans Basil Moftah, Mark Garlinghouse, and includes contributions from notable leaders across tech and business, such as Jerry Lim and David Yu Liu.

This investment is set to further develop LdotR's technology and advisory capabilities, helping global enterprises secure and strategically manage their digital brand assets ahead of the 2026 ICANN new gTLD application cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025