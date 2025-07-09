LdotR Secures Funding to Expand Global Digital Brand Protection Services

LdotR has announced a strategic funding round aimed at expanding its global footprint in digital brand protection, particularly targeting emerging markets such as ASEAN, the Middle East, and China.

The funding was led by industry veterans Basil Moftah, Mark Garlinghouse, and includes contributions from notable leaders across tech and business, such as Jerry Lim and David Yu Liu.

This investment is set to further develop LdotR's technology and advisory capabilities, helping global enterprises secure and strategically manage their digital brand assets ahead of the 2026 ICANN new gTLD application cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)