LdotR Secures Funding to Expand Global Digital Brand Protection Services
LdotR, a digital brand protection enterprise, secures funding to boost global expansion, enhancing platform and service capabilities across ASEAN, the Middle East, and China. Led by Basil Moftah and Mark Garlinghouse, the investment will support technological development, expand advisory services, and accelerate brand protection strategies ahead of the 2026 ICANN application window.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:27 IST
- Country:
- India
LdotR has announced a strategic funding round aimed at expanding its global footprint in digital brand protection, particularly targeting emerging markets such as ASEAN, the Middle East, and China.
The funding was led by industry veterans Basil Moftah, Mark Garlinghouse, and includes contributions from notable leaders across tech and business, such as Jerry Lim and David Yu Liu.
This investment is set to further develop LdotR's technology and advisory capabilities, helping global enterprises secure and strategically manage their digital brand assets ahead of the 2026 ICANN new gTLD application cycle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Currency Markets React to Middle East Ceasefire & Fed Speculations
US Evacuates Citizens Amid Rising Tensions in the Middle East
Global Markets Surge as U.S. Brokers Middle East Ceasefire
Middle East Tensions Rise Amidst Claims of Ceasefire
Global Markets Surge as Middle East Tensions Ease - Ceasefire Boosts Investor Confidence