Left Menu

US Evaluates Chinese AI for Ideological Alignment

American officials are assessing Chinese AI programs to see if their outputs align with the Chinese Communist Party's official stance. This evaluation underscores the ongoing competition between the U.S. and China in AI development. Models are scrutinized for ideological biases, with potential global implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 01:37 IST
US Evaluates Chinese AI for Ideological Alignment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to understand the influence of ideology in artificial intelligence, American officials are quietly assessing Chinese AI programs on their alignment with the Chinese Communist Party's official line, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters. This effort is a collaborative project between the U.S. State and Commerce Departments, aiming to determine how Chinese AI models align their outputs with Beijing's narratives.

These evaluations mark an intensified rivalry between the U.S. and China over the dominance in AI technology, particularly large language models, which play a crucial role in global narratives. A State Department official hinted at possibly making these findings public to highlight the geopolitical implications of ideologically biased AI tools.

As per the memo, recent testing of models like Alibaba's Qwen 3 and DeepSeek's R1 revealed a strong adherence to Beijing's viewpoints, particularly on contentious issues like the South China Sea. The memo also noted a heightened level of censorship in new iterations of these models, raising concerns about the increasing ideological influence of AI creators akin to recent controversies surrounding Elon Musk's xAI chatbot.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025