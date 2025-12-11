Justice System Bias Exposed: Parole Disparities Under Scrutiny

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has raised concerns about discrepancies in parole grants, shedding light on potential biases within the country's judicial framework.

Mufti highlighted the prolonged wait for Umar Khalid, who secured a mere 13-day parole for his sister's wedding, while other convicts like Gurmeet Singh, found guilty of serious crimes, have received multiple paroles with relative ease. The stark contrast has prompted further scrutiny.

The remarks were made following a Delhi court's decision to grant interim bail to Khalid, accused in the conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots, a case that has seen him languish in prison for over five years without conviction. PDP leader Iltija Mufti questioned whether Khalid's short-term bail truly represented justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)