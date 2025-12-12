US Government Sets Political Bias Checks for AI Vendors
The U.S. government, under the Trump administration, mandates AI vendors to ensure political neutrality in chatbots sold to federal agencies. This requirement excludes national security systems, aiming to prevent 'woke' content. Key tech companies like Microsoft and Meta have been engaged for low-cost AI access.
The U.S. government has introduced a new mandate requiring artificial intelligence vendors to ensure their chatbots are free from political bias when sold to federal agencies. As announced by the Trump administration on Thursday, this rule applies to all large language models, except those used in national security systems.
President Donald Trump's directive from July now has further clarification, highlighting that developers should not 'intentionally encode partisan or ideological judgments' into chatbot outputs. This move reflects the administration's stance against what it terms 'woke' technology. The U.S. remains a significant client for leading tech firms, facilitating collaborations to provide affordable AI tools.
Efforts to reach Microsoft and Meta for comments were unsuccessful, despite their notable involvement in making AI technology more accessible.
