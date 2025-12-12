US Government Sets Political Bias Checks for AI Vendors

The U.S. government has introduced a new mandate requiring artificial intelligence vendors to ensure their chatbots are free from political bias when sold to federal agencies. As announced by the Trump administration on Thursday, this rule applies to all large language models, except those used in national security systems.

President Donald Trump's directive from July now has further clarification, highlighting that developers should not 'intentionally encode partisan or ideological judgments' into chatbot outputs. This move reflects the administration's stance against what it terms 'woke' technology. The U.S. remains a significant client for leading tech firms, facilitating collaborations to provide affordable AI tools.

Efforts to reach Microsoft and Meta for comments were unsuccessful, despite their notable involvement in making AI technology more accessible.

(With inputs from agencies.)