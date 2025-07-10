Left Menu

Nordic Push: Europe's New Space Launch Competitors

Small spaceports in Sweden and Norway race to become Europe's first mainland satellite launch sites, driven by strategic needs and competition with SpaceX. Europe's limited space infrastructure challenges their goal, but geopolitical pressures aim to accelerate their capabilities for independent access to space.

In the far north of Sweden and Norway, two small spaceports are racing to make history as the first to launch satellites from mainland Europe. This ambition is rooted in a desire to reduce dependence on the United States for space operations, which has become increasingly critical amidst geopolitical tensions.

The urgency for European autonomy in space is fueled by concerns over the region's limited launch capabilities compared to the U.S. In 2024, the U.S. executed 154 space launches, dwarfing Europe's mere three. Moreover, Europe's slice of global public investment in space was a mere 10%, as per EU studies.

Esrange Space Centre in Sweden and Andoya Spaceport in Norway are at the forefront of this push. Situated strategically, these sites provide ideal conditions for satellite launches. Europe's hope for independent space access hinges significantly on the success of these northern ventures.

