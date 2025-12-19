Left Menu

Trump's Lunar Ambitions: Space Race Renewed with Bold 2028 Moon Landing Plan

President Trump has issued an executive order aiming to land humans on the moon by 2028, emphasizing U.S. space superiority. The initiative reorganizes space policy under NASA's new administrator Jared Isaacman, and involves the Pentagon creating a space security strategy, amidst competition with China's 2030 moon ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 05:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 05:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has laid out an ambitious plan to return Americans to the moon by 2028, marking a significant space policy move during his administration's second term. The executive order highlights defending space from potential threats and achieving U.S. space superiority.

After appointing billionaire private astronaut and former SpaceX customer Jared Isaacman as NASA's new administrator, Trump reorganized the nation's space policy framework under Michael Kratsios, his chief science adviser. This move cancels the revitalized National Space Council.

The order outlines a call for the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence to form a comprehensive space security strategy. It also emphasizes efficiency among private contractors and pushes for missile-defense demonstrations under Trump's Golden Dome program. With the U.S. facing competition from China, Trump's strategy aims to establish a permanent lunar outpost by 2030, reinforcing NASA's lunar aspirations.

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

