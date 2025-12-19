Trump's Lunar Ambitions: Space Race Renewed with Bold 2028 Moon Landing Plan

President Donald Trump has laid out an ambitious plan to return Americans to the moon by 2028, marking a significant space policy move during his administration's second term. The executive order highlights defending space from potential threats and achieving U.S. space superiority.

After appointing billionaire private astronaut and former SpaceX customer Jared Isaacman as NASA's new administrator, Trump reorganized the nation's space policy framework under Michael Kratsios, his chief science adviser. This move cancels the revitalized National Space Council.

The order outlines a call for the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence to form a comprehensive space security strategy. It also emphasizes efficiency among private contractors and pushes for missile-defense demonstrations under Trump's Golden Dome program. With the U.S. facing competition from China, Trump's strategy aims to establish a permanent lunar outpost by 2030, reinforcing NASA's lunar aspirations.