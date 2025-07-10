Left Menu

Cindy Rose Appointed as WPP's New Chief Executive

Cindy Rose, a senior Microsoft executive, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of British ad group WPP, effective September 1. Rose, who has served on WPP's board since 2019, will succeed Mark Read as he steps down later this year.

Cindy Rose has been appointed the new chief executive of British advertising giant WPP, stepping into the role starting September 1. The announcement comes a day after the company revised its profit forecasts downward.

Rose, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer, Global Enterprise at Microsoft, joined WPP's board in 2019. Her extensive experience in digital transformation and AI at firms like Vodafone and Virgin Media makes her an ideal leader for WPP's future amid industry shifts and economic challenges.

WPP Chairman Philip Jansen highlighted Rose's successful track record in steering digital transformation and leveraging AI in business settings, stating that her leadership will be pivotal as WPP navigates industry changes and macroeconomic uncertainties.

