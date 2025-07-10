Dining in the Future: WOOHOO Restaurant and Chef Aiman

In the heart of Dubai, a new culinary experience awaits as WOOHOO restaurant prepares to open its doors near the iconic Burj Khalifa. Dubbed as 'dining in the future', WOOHOO promises a fusion of human craftsmanship and artificial intelligence with its unique partner, Chef Aiman.

Chef Aiman, a large-language culinary model, is equipped with decades of food science research and thousands of recipes from diverse cooking traditions. This AI innovator collaborates closely with Dubai-based chef Reif Othman to refine dishes by providing unique ingredient combinations and flavor profiles, balancing the science with human taste.

The ambitions for WOOHOO extend beyond transforming dining with its AI-human partnership. Its founders envision a future where Aiman reduces kitchen waste and enhances sustainability by repurposing typically discarded ingredients, a vision they hope to share with restaurants worldwide.