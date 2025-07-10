Admiral's Cup Returns: A Global Sailing Showdown

After a 20-year hiatus, the prestigious Admiral's Cup sails back into action in Cowes this month. Teams of global sailing luminaries, including America's Cup veterans and Olympic medallists, are set to compete for this coveted trophy.

Scheduled from July 17 to August 1, 2025, the event will showcase an array of inshore and offshore races in the Solent, climaxing with the 100th Rolex Fastnet Race anniversary. Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's Beau Geste helmed by Karl Kwok, and New York Yacht Club's Black Pearl, led by Stefan Jentzsch, are among the frontrunners.

Notably, the Netherlands sends a refreshed crew while Sweden's Ran 8 and Daniel Baum's Elida add intrigue to the competition. Organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club, the Admiral's Cup is a team-based event where clubs represent their countries. The competition is renowned for featuring a roster of top professionals aiming for victory under their club's flag.

(With inputs from agencies.)