Left Menu

Revamping ITI: India's Telecom Giant Set for Transformation

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia emphasizes the government's commitment to strengthening Indian Telecom Industries Limited (ITI) financially and technologically. The institution, crucial to India's telecom evolution, is poised for enhanced roles as strategies are developed to modernize and sustain its operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:40 IST
Revamping ITI: India's Telecom Giant Set for Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Communication, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, announced that the Centre is devising strategies to ensure that Indian Telecom Industries Limited (ITI) becomes more financially robust.

Scindia reaffirmed the ministry's dedication to turning ITI Limited into a sustainable enterprise, noting its pivotal role in India's telecom revolution.

The minister emphasized the institution's impressive evolution from manufacturing basic telephones to cutting-edge telecom equipment. He expressed confidence in ITI's future contributions as the telecommunications sector rapidly advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025