Revamping ITI: India's Telecom Giant Set for Transformation
Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia emphasizes the government's commitment to strengthening Indian Telecom Industries Limited (ITI) financially and technologically. The institution, crucial to India's telecom evolution, is poised for enhanced roles as strategies are developed to modernize and sustain its operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister for Communication, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, announced that the Centre is devising strategies to ensure that Indian Telecom Industries Limited (ITI) becomes more financially robust.
Scindia reaffirmed the ministry's dedication to turning ITI Limited into a sustainable enterprise, noting its pivotal role in India's telecom revolution.
The minister emphasized the institution's impressive evolution from manufacturing basic telephones to cutting-edge telecom equipment. He expressed confidence in ITI's future contributions as the telecommunications sector rapidly advances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sonowal Unveils Maritime Tech & Green Hydrogen Push for Port Modernization
Flipspaces Secures Rs 50 Crore for Global Expansion and Technological Advancements
Indian Railways' Modernization: New Reservation System Advances
Railway Ministry Announces Fare Revise: Modernization at a Cost
Amit Shah Advocates Modernization in Cooperative Sector for Success