Revamping ITI: India's Telecom Giant Set for Transformation

Union Minister for Communication, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, announced that the Centre is devising strategies to ensure that Indian Telecom Industries Limited (ITI) becomes more financially robust.

Scindia reaffirmed the ministry's dedication to turning ITI Limited into a sustainable enterprise, noting its pivotal role in India's telecom revolution.

The minister emphasized the institution's impressive evolution from manufacturing basic telephones to cutting-edge telecom equipment. He expressed confidence in ITI's future contributions as the telecommunications sector rapidly advances.

