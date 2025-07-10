India's Quest for Battery Innovation: Beyond Lithium-ion

Experts at the India Energy Storage Week emphasized the necessity for India to explore various battery technologies beyond lithium-ion, which currently dominates the industry due to its high storage capacity and rapid charging capabilities.

As the electric vehicle market rapidly expands, concerns over raw material shortages for lithium-ion batteries raise the need for alternate solutions. Potential technologies such as Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries and sodium-ion systems are seen as viable options to support the future of sustainable energy and electric vehicles.

Industry leaders and researchers stress the importance of ensuring grid stability and meeting diverse energy demands by incorporating these new technologies. The push for innovation in energy storage solutions is crucial for India's sustainable energy growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)