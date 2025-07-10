Samsung Set to Unfold the Future with Tri-Fold Phone Launch

Samsung Electronics is taking innovation to the next level with the upcoming launch of a tri-fold phone, expected by the year's end. This step follows the recent release of the Galaxy Fold Z7 and Flip 7, both representing a leap in foldable technology.

Minseok Kang, Vice President of Product Planning, disclosed the company's focus on refining the tri-fold design and ensuring its commercial success. The company aims to transform foldables from a niche to a mainstream product, balancing new innovation with user satisfaction and production readiness.

The Galaxy Fold 7, the latest in Samsung's foldable line, features significant improvements in portability and usability over its predecessors. Despite increasing competition from brands like Vivo, Motorola, and OnePlus, Samsung continues to lead in form-factor innovation, aiming to offer a unique blend of long-standing bar phones and cutting-edge foldables.

