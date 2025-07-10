Samsung Set to Revolutionize Smartphones with Upcoming Tri-Fold Device

South Korean consumer electronics giant Samsung is poised to innovate once again, with plans to unveil a tri-fold smartphone by the year's end, a move confirmed by top executive Minseok Kang.

The announcement comes as the company celebrates the launch of its latest foldable models, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, which continue to push the envelope in phone technology with enhanced operability and user experience.

As other industry players like Huawei and Xiaomi explore similar tech, Samsung underscores its focus on product perfection and mass production readiness, especially having been a pioneer since its first two-panel fold device in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)