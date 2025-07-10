India Emerges as a Telecom Trailblazer with 6G Initiatives

In a groundbreaking development, India is now playing an essential role in setting global telecom standards, according to Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia. Driven by national initiatives such as Anusandhan, Atmanirbharta, Make in India, and Make for the World, this marks a transformative shift for the nation.

During a visit to Bengaluru, Scindia met with members of the Bharat 6G Alliance and outlined a comprehensive roadmap for India's leadership in next-gen 6G technology. He mentioned that India aims to contribute 10% of global 6G patents, supported by Rs 239 crore in R&D funding for 111 projects.

With 99% of mobile phones manufactured domestically and a 60% import substitution in telecom equipment, India is poised as a frontrunner in telecom innovation. The Bharat 6G Alliance, comprising over 80 members, aims to foster innovation and international collaboration, driving India toward its goal of becoming a global telecom superpower.

(With inputs from agencies.)