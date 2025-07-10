Left Menu

Rome Conference Pledges Billions for Ukraine's Recovery

A conference in Rome, attended by key political figures, has committed over 10 billion euros for Ukraine's recovery amidst ongoing conflict. Hosts Italy and Germany drew parallels with their post-WWII recovery, highlighting international pledges for economic support and a new export guarantee scheme to bolster trade.

Rome Conference Pledges Billions for Ukraine's Recovery
In a significant show of international solidarity, a conference in Rome has pledged over 10 billion euros to support Ukraine's economic recovery as the nation grapples with ongoing conflict. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the commitment at the event, which was attended by political leaders, including Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Amid continuous drone and missile attacks on Kyiv, Zelenskiy described such assaults as "pure terrorism" during his opening remarks at the conference. Meloni, alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, referenced their countries' post-World War Two recoveries as a blueprint for Ukraine's potential restoration.

The Rome conference is part of ongoing efforts to rally global and regional support for Ukraine, marking the fourth meeting since the Russian invasion began in February 2022. Furthermore, the conference highlighted a new export guarantee scheme involving 10 European countries, designed to encourage EU firms to increase trade with Ukraine, backed by significant financial support from the European Commission and partnering nations.

