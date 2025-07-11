Kinetic Green Revamps E-Scooter Market with New Launches

Kinetic Green is set to intensify its presence in the electric vehicle sector with plans to introduce three new e-scooters over the next 18 months, commencing this festive season.

The Pune-based company, having sold over 80,000 electric two-wheelers and establishing a robust network of 400 exclusive dealers, is poised for aggressive expansion.

Partnering with Italy's Torino Design, Kinetic Green is crafting a series of ultra-futuristic scooters that could redefine the e-scooter market, projected to grow from 15% to 70% penetration in India and reach a value of Rs 40,000 crore.

