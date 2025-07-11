Left Menu

Mystery Investor Aqua 1 Fuels Trump's Crypto Empire with $100 Million

Aqua 1 Foundation, a little-known entity from the UAE, emerged as the largest investor in President Trump's World Liberty crypto business, with a $100 million stake. Despite its sizable contribution, scant information exists about Aqua 1's founder, Dave Lee, or the source of its capital.

In a surprising turn of events, the shadowy Aqua 1 Foundation has propelled itself to the forefront of President Donald Trump's World Liberty Financial crypto enterprise by acquiring $100 million worth of its tokens. Based out of the UAE, Aqua 1 is now the largest publicly known investor in the crypto business, raising eyebrows and questions.

Despite this substantial financial stake, information surrounding Aqua 1 and its founder, Dave Lee, remains elusive. Reuters investigations into corporate registries and other records yielded little about the source of Aqua 1's capital. Attempts to contact Lee were futile, and a provided PR contact offered only limited generic statements.

Concerns about transparency and potential foreign influence have intensified, with critics questioning the implications for Trump's political dealings. The Trump family has considerably profited from World Liberty, sparking debates about ethics and influence in his administration's regulatory actions on cryptocurrencies.

