Cutting-Edge Innovations: From Satellite Surveillance to Surgical Robots

Airbus' Defence and Space unit, a prominent player in aerospace, has secured a significant contract from Hisdesat, the Spanish satellite operator. Tasked with building two PAZ-2 radar satellites, Airbus will serve Spain's defence ministry. These satellites aim to enhance round-the-clock military intelligence, surveillance, and civilian applications, effectively replacing the older PAZ satellite in operation since 2018.

In a revolutionary step for medical robotics, an experimental AI-guided robot has autonomously executed a crucial phase of gallbladder surgery. Unlike existing models controlled by surgeons, this robot uses artificial intelligence to make decisions and adapt to complications autonomously, according to research led by Axel Krieger at Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as the interim NASA administrator. The position, vacant since Trump withdrew his initial nominee, gained attention amid Trump's disagreements with Elon Musk, who preferred Jared Isaacman for the role. Meanwhile, Varda Space Industries has garnered $187 million in new funding to develop drug manufacturing technology in space, with backing from notable venture capitalists and investors.

