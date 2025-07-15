PhonePe Welcomes Shivnath Thukral as VP for Public Policy
Fintech company PhonePe has appointed Shivnath Thukral, a former Meta executive, as Vice President for Public Policy and Government Affairs. Thukral will lead policy engagement and strategic initiatives, reporting to the cofounders. His experience in regulatory strategy aims to bolster PhonePe's public policy endeavors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Fintech giant PhonePe announced on Tuesday the appointment of Shivnath Thukral as Vice President for Public Policy and Government Affairs. Thukral, previously at Meta, specializes in regulatory strategy and advocacy.
He will spearhead PhonePe's policy engagement and strategic initiatives, collaborating closely with cofounders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari.
Thukral's extensive experience in public policy is expected to enhance PhonePe's policy framework, with his background in industry associations including BIF, USISPF, and PAFI bringing added value.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement