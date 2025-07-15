PhonePe Welcomes Shivnath Thukral as VP for Public Policy

Fintech giant PhonePe announced on Tuesday the appointment of Shivnath Thukral as Vice President for Public Policy and Government Affairs. Thukral, previously at Meta, specializes in regulatory strategy and advocacy.

He will spearhead PhonePe's policy engagement and strategic initiatives, collaborating closely with cofounders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari.

Thukral's extensive experience in public policy is expected to enhance PhonePe's policy framework, with his background in industry associations including BIF, USISPF, and PAFI bringing added value.

(With inputs from agencies.)