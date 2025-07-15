Tesla Gears Up for India: Charging Ahead with New Plans

Tesla Inc is making significant strides in establishing its presence in India with the introduction of a direct sales model, mirroring its approach in other global markets. As part of this initiative, the company plans to set up infrastructure to support electric vehicle adoption, beginning with advanced V4 superchargers capable of delivering a 267 km recharge in just 15 minutes.

The automotive giant will initially install a network of charging stations in Mumbai and Delhi, each featuring 16 superchargers. Additionally, Tesla plans to deploy 16 destination chargers within shopping malls across the country to enhance accessibility and convenience for users.

Alongside these efforts, Tesla intends to invest significantly in the necessary infrastructure for both charging and service. The company will kick off its sales in India with the redesigned Model Y, targeting key metropolitan areas including Delhi, Mumbai, and Gurgaon. These developments signify Tesla's commitment to tapping into the Indian electric vehicle market.