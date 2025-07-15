Tesla Makes Electrifying Debut in India with Inaugural Experience Centre

Tesla, the global electric vehicle powerhouse, officially marked its entry into the Indian market with the inauguration of its first experience centre at Mumbai's Maker Maxity Commercial Complex, located in the Bandra Kurla Complex.

The grand opening was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who extended a warm invitation for Tesla to consider the state as a partner for establishing research and development, and manufacturing facilities within India. Fadnavis emphasized Mumbai's role as an innovation and entrepreneurial hub and expressed optimism about Tesla's impact on the electric vehicle market in India.

The launch comes as Tesla faces decreased sales in Europe and China and aligns with their broader strategy to penetrate new markets globally. Despite challenges regarding manufacturing in India, with trade certificate approvals recently secured, Tesla is well-positioned to showcase its vehicles and begin sales, leveraging Maharashtra's robust electric mobility policies.