In a remarkable achievement, a team of international astronauts led by retired NASA veteran Peggy Whitson returned to Earth this week on Tuesday after a landmark mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Making a fifth trip to the orbital outpost, Whitson was joined by colleagues from India, Poland, and Hungary, marking these nations' first crewed missions to the ISS.

The four-member crew, aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule named 'Grace,' landed safely off the coast of Southern California. Their return journey was marked by a thrilling atmospheric reentry and was monitored live via a SpaceX-Axiom webcast. The successful splashdown concluded a 22-hour descent back to Earth.

This mission, the fourth organized by Texas-based Axiom Space in partnership with SpaceX, achieved significant milestones. Peggy Whitson's leadership and expertise were pivotal in orchestrating this feat, underscoring Axiom's growing role in commercial space exploration, which includes plans for its own space station to replace the ISS in future.

