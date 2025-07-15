Empowering Meghalaya's Rural Landscape with Solar Connectivity
The Meghalaya New and Renewable Energy Development Agency is enhancing rural electrification and digital connectivity by installing off-grid solar systems at 63 BharatNet-1 sites. This initiative aims to improve power supply for digital infrastructure in remote areas while promoting renewable energy solutions.
In a significant step towards bolstering rural electrification and digital connectivity in Meghalaya, the state's New and Renewable Energy Development Agency is embarking on a new venture. The agency is installing off-grid solar systems across 63 BharatNet-1 sites, encompassing government schools, ICDS centres, and community halls, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
The initiative is poised to provide uninterrupted power for the BharatNet infrastructure, thereby enhancing internet access in remote regions and championing clean energy usage, according to officials. BharatNet aims to connect all Gram Panchayats with broadband services nationwide. 'This effort transcends electrification; it's about equipping rural communities with digital services access, education, and sustainable energy solutions,' stated MNREDA Director Joram Beda.
The project is actively solarizing 22 government lower primary schools, with ongoing installations at 8 secondary schools, 4 ICDS centres, and 29 community halls. Under the Chief Minister's Solar Mission, 125 lower primary schools in East Garo Hills will receive similar installations, enhancing energy resilience, especially in remote areas prone to outages. Additionally, solar hybrid systems are being fitted for 846 households under various schemes, illustrating a comprehensive move towards integrating clean energy into local infrastructures. International aid, central subsidies, and state funds back MNREDA's solar initiatives.
