Dreame Technology Expands Offline Presence in India Through Partnership with Croma

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home appliances, has officially entered the offline retail space in India, through a partnership with Croma, marking a pivotal step in its growth strategy for the market. Following strong demand and consistent success on Amazon India, the brand is now bringing its intelligent cleaning and grooming innovations directly to physical retail—making its products more accessible, experiential, and tangible for Indian consumers.

As part of its expansion plan, Dreame's product range will be available across select Croma stores in over 20+ cities covering metros, tier 1 & tier 2. Starting today, customers can visit the ''Dreame Zone'' across Croma stores and experience Dreame's advanced and innovative products, such as robotic vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, wet - and - dry vacuums, and grooming products. By providing customers with a hands-on experience of Dreame's innovative product ecosystem, the brand aims to get closer to Indian households. Whether it is testing performance or understanding specifications, customers can now interact with Dreame's intelligent home solutions before making a purchase.

Manu Sharma, Managing Director, Dreame India, said, ''India is one of the most exciting markets for us globally. Our partnership with Croma is a significant milestone in Dreame's journey in India. For the first time, customers can walk into stores and experience our products up close - understanding their features, design, and performance in a real-world setting. This offline presence is not just about increasing awareness - it's about building trust, fostering interaction, and ensuring that Indian consumers have every opportunity to discover how Dreame can enhance their daily lives through intelligent innovation. By entering Croma's stores, we're giving consumers the opportunity to truly understand what Dreame stands for—performance, aesthetics, and intelligent design—right at their fingertips.'' The move reflects a growing shift in Indian consumer preferences toward high-tech, design-led home solutions that deliver real everyday value. By combining online momentum with offline accessibility, Dreame is creating a phygital brand experience that meets India's diverse shopping behaviors. This development comes on the heels of Dreame onboarding Kriti Sanon as its first Indian brand ambassador, reinforcing the company's serious, long-term investment in the Indian market.

As a part of the introductory offer, starting from 15th July - 20th July customers can avail attractive offers on Dreame products across Croma stores and avail upto 10% additional discount on select credit card purchases from IDFC Bank, Amex, HSBC and Bank of Baroda. Additionally, No Cost EMI options are also available on select models. Whether you're upgrading your cleaning routine or investing in smarter home appliances, this is the perfect time to bring home Dreame's premium innovations at exceptional prices.

Retail experts have noted that offline availability often plays a pivotal role in building brand loyalty and accelerating adoption—especially in high-involvement categories like smart home appliances. This launch is a strategic effort to complement digital sales with physical touchpoints that build confidence and drive conversion.

To support this move, Dreame has also rolled out dedicated after-sales infrastructure, including a toll-free customer helpline, pickup & drop support, and on-site installation along with 2-year warranties on grooming products and 1-year coverage on cleaning devices—ensuring that ownership is as seamless as the purchase journey.

With this offline foray, Dreame is taking a confident step forward in becoming a household name in India, offering smarter, cleaner, and more connected living experiences tailored for modern Indian homes.

About Dreame India Dreame Technology started operations in India in early 2023. Our roots delve into the heart of tech, aiming to revolutionize daily life for our global consumers. Currently, the company offers products across robotic vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, cordless stick vacuums and grooming. All Dreame products are available on Amazon.

About Dreame Technology Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology (''Dreame'' for short) is an international tech firm constantly seeking innovation and delivering new levels of daily life convenience for its global consumers. Pushing tech boundaries lies at the very heart of Dreame. In 2015, the company's founding team pioneered high-speed digital motors, the building blocks of smart appliances. Subsequently, Dreame continued its journey by developing intelligent algorithms. This combination has granted our products distinctive edges. So far, Dreame has applied for up to 6,004 patents worldwide, 2637 already authorized and 2183 invention patents. Dreame's smart products aim to save individuals' time on household chores so they can focus more on pursuing their dream life through our major product lines: robotic vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and high-speed hair dryers. Yet, our ambitions soar even higher. Robotic lawn mowers, cordless robotic pool cleaners, and commercial food delivery robots are under development, with more lineups in the pipeline.

Locations City Name Address Contact Google Maps Mumbai Powai, Mumbai 1st Flr, Ventura Building, Central Avenue Road, Powai, Opposite Starbucks, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400076 8655643066 https://maps.google.com/maps?cid=5899009931650885892 Mumbai Mumbai-Oberoi Mall Western Express Highway, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400063 Mumbai Infiniti Mall, Mumbai Unit No Lg 002, Infiniti Mall, New Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400064 8691088260 https://maps.google.com/maps?cid=672771402915312221 Mumbai Borivali, Mumbai Ground & 1st Floor, Natraj CHS, Sodawala Lane, Borivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400091 8291008759 https://maps.google.com/maps?cid=3604539226511423009 Navi Mumbai Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai 1st Floor, Nexus Seawoods Mall, Sector 40, Near Seawoods Railway Station, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400706 8976904302 https://maps.google.com/maps?cid=4050086170159580391 Thane Thane-Ghodbunder Road House No 43, No 32/2H, Ground Floor, Kapurbawdi Junction, Kailash Nagar, Next to Bank of Baroda, Thane, Maharashtra, India, 400607 089769 04303 https://maps.google.com/maps?cid=9487130475166437347 Pune Baner, Pune Ground Floor, Pride Gateway, Veerbhadra Nagar, Baner, Pune, Maharashtra, India, 411045 7208981679 https://maps.google.com/maps?cid=16159559282408495296 Pune Pune-Seasons Mall Ground Floor, Seasons Mall, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Pune, Maharashtra, India, 411028 089769 11833 https://maps.google.com/maps?cid=4734675818195905131 Delhi NCR Worldmark 2, Gurugram No 2/A212, Gr & 1st Flr, Wolrdmark, Medawas, Sector 65, Gurugram, Haryana, India, 122018 8929564799 https://maps.google.com/maps?cid=9667526580025182183 Vadodara Centre Square Mall, Vadodara, Gujarat Centre Square Mall, Sarabhai Road, Opp Vadodara Central, Vadodara, Gujarat, India, 390007 9574662338 https://maps.google.com/maps?cid=120070217873862556 Hyderabad Hyderabad-AS RaoNagar Plot No 2, Tirupathi Reddy Plaza, As Rao Nagar, G Block Colony, Kapra, Hyderabad, Telangana, India, 500062 092468 38476 https://maps.google.com/maps?cid=5152213742268242481 Hyderabad Hyderabad-Panjagutta No 6/3/664, GF, Prestige Towers, NH 65, Punjagutta Rd, Somajiguda, Punjagutta, Hyderabad, Telangana, India, 500082 9160850202 https://maps.google.com/maps?cid=3349102794913117667 Hyderabad Hyderabad-Khajaguda S No 163, Nanakramguda Road, Khajaguda, Hyderabad, Telangana, India, 500008 091543 85498 https://maps.google.com/maps?cid=13096793622726414333 Hyderabad Hyderabad-Kompally Survey No 128, Gr Flr, Ratna Arcade, NH 44, Kompally, Near Sree Vensai Towers, Rangareddy, Telangana, India, 500014 091601 80011 https://maps.google.com/maps?cid=7575438523676816594 Hyderabad Hyderabad-L B Nagar Survey No 9/9 Lb, Gr Flr, DV Cascade, Nagar Service Road, Saroornagar, LB Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana, India, 500074 092468 10230 https://maps.google.com/maps?cid=2826032808360529530 Hyderabad Hyderabad-Jubilee No 755, Ground & 1st Flr, Phase 1, No 36, Kavuri & Jubilee Hills, CBI Col, Hyderabad, Telangana, India, 500033 9246810231 https://maps.google.com/maps?cid=1244148365989599642 Hyderabad Hyderabad-Kokapet The Classe By DSR, Gandipet Main Rd, opposite Rockwell International School, Kokapet, Hyderabad, Narsingi, Telangana 5000750 9035172394 Bangalore Bangalore-Koramangala No 23, Gr Flr, Indraprastha Equinox, 100 Feet Inner Ring Road, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, 560095 077958 38018 https://maps.google.com/maps?cid=5923425845857285176 Bangalore Bangalore-Whitefield Survey No 66/1, Old No 66, Miraya Rose, Varthur Hobli Road, Siddapura, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, 560066 077958 38013 https://maps.google.com/maps?cid=13950138781581852002 Bangalore Bangalore-Nagarbhavi 58, Udayagiri Elegance, Apoorva Layout, 2nd Stage, Yeshwantpur, Hobli, Nagarabhavi, Near 80 Ft Main Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, 560072 Bangalore Bangalore-J P Nagar No 45/1/1, Gr & 1st Flr, Woodys, 17th & 5th Cross, Marenahalli Rd, JP Ngr, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, 560078 091549 91503 https://maps.google.com/maps?cid=8716631522847833260 Hassan Hassan-BM Road SAS No 104, WN 01, C Karigowda School Rd, PID N0 1/4/544/16A, Bangalore Mangalore Rd, Opposite Hassan Club, Hassan, Karnataka, India, 573201 063667 69809 https://maps.google.com/maps?cid=16897648653033663535 To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Now closer to you — Dreame's smart home range is available at Croma stores in 20+ Indian cities

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)