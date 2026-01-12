Left Menu

Trump's Hunt for Next Fed Leader: Rieder Among Finalists

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to interview BlackRock's Rick Rieder as a potential candidate to head the Federal Reserve. Rieder is one of four finalists considered to succeed current Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whose term concludes in May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:03 IST
Trump's Hunt for Next Fed Leader: Rieder Among Finalists
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump is eyeing BlackRock's chief bond investment manager, Rick Rieder, as a potential Federal Reserve leader. The interview is scheduled for Thursday, according to a report by Fox Business Network citing unidentified sources.

Rieder stands among four finalists being considered to replace current Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Powell's term as the head of the U.S. central bank will conclude in May, prompting the search for his successor.

The selection of the Federal Reserve Chair is pivotal, given its influence over U.S. monetary policy and global economic stability. Trump's decision could significantly impact the Federal Reserve's future direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Series of Road Accidents Claim Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic Series of Road Accidents Claim Lives in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Strategic Value of Natural Resources in Global Geopolitics Unveiled

Strategic Value of Natural Resources in Global Geopolitics Unveiled

 India
3
Legal Victory: Sapna Choudhary Cleared for Passport

Legal Victory: Sapna Choudhary Cleared for Passport

 India
4
Reviving Trade: British Columbia's Strategic Outreach to India

Reviving Trade: British Columbia's Strategic Outreach to India

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026