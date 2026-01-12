Trump's Hunt for Next Fed Leader: Rieder Among Finalists

President Donald Trump is eyeing BlackRock's chief bond investment manager, Rick Rieder, as a potential Federal Reserve leader. The interview is scheduled for Thursday, according to a report by Fox Business Network citing unidentified sources.

Rieder stands among four finalists being considered to replace current Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Powell's term as the head of the U.S. central bank will conclude in May, prompting the search for his successor.

The selection of the Federal Reserve Chair is pivotal, given its influence over U.S. monetary policy and global economic stability. Trump's decision could significantly impact the Federal Reserve's future direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)