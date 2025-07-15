Carlos Queiroz: Oman's New Hope for 2026 World Cup
Carlos Queiroz, former Real Madrid and Portugal manager, has been appointed as the head coach of Oman's national team. Oman aims to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Queiroz's extensive experience with several national teams could be pivotal in their World Cup journey.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 23:49 IST
Carlos Queiroz, renowned for his stints with Real Madrid and the Portuguese national team, has been appointed as the head coach of Oman, aiming to guide them to the 2026 World Cup.
His vast experience includes leading teams from Portugal, Iran, Colombia, Egypt, and Qatar, adding substantial value to Oman's ambitions. The Oman Football Association expressed gratitude for the efforts of the previous technical staff, acknowledging Rashid Jaber's leadership.
Oman is set to compete against Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and the UAE in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, with the draw scheduled for July 17.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement