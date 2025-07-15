Carlos Queiroz: Oman's New Hope for 2026 World Cup

Carlos Queiroz, renowned for his stints with Real Madrid and the Portuguese national team, has been appointed as the head coach of Oman, aiming to guide them to the 2026 World Cup.

His vast experience includes leading teams from Portugal, Iran, Colombia, Egypt, and Qatar, adding substantial value to Oman's ambitions. The Oman Football Association expressed gratitude for the efforts of the previous technical staff, acknowledging Rashid Jaber's leadership.

Oman is set to compete against Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and the UAE in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, with the draw scheduled for July 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)