Brilyant Leverages AI to Transform Enterprise Solutions with Sugansa Acquisition

In a landmark move, Brilyant, a key player in global IT solutions, has announced the acquisition of Sugansa's India operations. This strategic decision marks Brilyant's commitment to embedding Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the heart of its offerings, promising an era of intelligent digital transformation for enterprise clients.

Sugansa, renowned for its advanced AI, machine learning, and data engineering solutions, has been instrumental in driving innovation across finance, media, and retail sectors. The acquisition enables Brilyant to quickly advance its AI-first initiative, incorporating Sugansa's deep domain expertise into its enterprise services portfolio.

As part of this acquisition, Sai Venkata, Sugansa's former Director, will assume the role of Director - AI Practice at Brilyant. Reporting to Dinesh Arora, Senior Director of Enterprise Business, Venkata will spearhead the development of Brilyant's AI Center of Excellence, working alongside CEO Akash Saxenaa to define the company's AI vision and market strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)