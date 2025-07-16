ASML's Uncertainty Amidst Promising Net Bookings

ASML, the world's largest provider of computer chip manufacturing equipment, has raised concerns over its growth potential in 2026. Despite reporting second-quarter bookings that exceeded market expectations, the company warned of ongoing uncertainties.

Analysts had anticipated reassurance on ASML's performance outlook following the quarter. However, geopolitical tensions have added to the company's cautious stance, with CEO Christophe Fouquet identifying macroeconomic and geopolitical developments as key concerns.

In terms of net bookings, the Dutch company reported a figure of 5.54 billion euros, surpassing the analysts' consensus estimate of 4.44 billion euros, as assessed by researcher Visible Alpha. This notable performance comes amid a backdrop of fluctuating euro to dollar exchange rates.

