Left Menu

Meta's $8 Billion Courtroom Clash: Shareholders vs. Zuckerberg

Meta Platforms shareholders are suing Mark Zuckerberg and other leaders over claims they illegally harvested Facebook user data, violating a 2012 FTC agreement. The case involves high-profile testimonies and is the first trial of its kind to address board member oversight failure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:43 IST
Meta's $8 Billion Courtroom Clash: Shareholders vs. Zuckerberg
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shareholders of Meta Platforms have launched an $8 billion lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg and other executives, accusing them of illegally using Facebook user data, infringing on a 2012 Federal Trade Commission agreement.

The non-jury trial is being presided over by Kathaleen McCormick, chief judge of the Delaware Chancery Court, with testimony expected from Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, and other prominent figures.

This is the first trial alleging board oversight failure in Delaware corporate law. Plaintiffs also accuse Zuckerberg of insider trading linked to the Cambridge Analytica scandal impact on Facebook stock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025