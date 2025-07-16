Left Menu

Advancing Warfare: Technology's Role in Shaping Tomorrow's Military

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh emphasized the need for the Indian Army to embrace technology to handle modern warfare challenges. At a seminar in Jaipur, experts discussed advanced warfare systems, AI, and other innovations. A partnership with MNIT was formed to boost defense research and indigenization efforts.

Updated: 16-07-2025 18:40 IST
Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh has highlighted the urgent need for the Indian Army to embrace cutting-edge technology to tackle the challenges of modern and future warfare. Speaking at the 'Next Generation Combat -- Shaping Tomorrow's Military Today' seminar in Jaipur, he emphasized the importance of using advanced systems and precision munitions in operations.

The seminar was attended by military experts and industry leaders who explored the impact of technologies like hypersonic weapons, AI, and cyber warfare on modern military strategies. A significant topic of discussion was the critical role AI plays in enhancing decision-making and operational efficiency.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the South Western Command and the Malaviya National Institute of Technology in Jaipur to boost defense R&D. The event featured new equipment displays, showcasing the latest innovations designed to address field army issues, coordinated by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

