Left Menu

LTTS Reports Modest Profit Growth Amidst Strong Geography Performance

L&T Technology Services reported a slight 0.66% rise in net profit to Rs 315.7 crore for Q1, despite a 16.4% revenue increase to Rs 2,866 crore. Growth in Europe and the US bolstered performance. CEO Amit Chadha anticipated double-digit growth by FY26, driven by diversification and sustainability efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:53 IST
LTTS Reports Modest Profit Growth Amidst Strong Geography Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has announced a subtle 0.66% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 315.7 crore for the April-June quarter.

The company had previously recorded a net profit of Rs 313.6 crore during the same period last year, as per regulatory submissions. Revenue from operations surged by 16.4% to Rs 2,866 crore, compared to Rs 2,461.9 crore the year prior.

Despite a 3.9% sequential revenue decline, profit rose by 1.4%. CEO Amit Chadha highlighted a strong start led by significant deals, particularly in Europe and the US. The sustainability segment saw double-digit growth, with future ambitions set for double-digit growth by FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025