LTTS Reports Modest Profit Growth Amidst Strong Geography Performance

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has announced a subtle 0.66% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 315.7 crore for the April-June quarter.

The company had previously recorded a net profit of Rs 313.6 crore during the same period last year, as per regulatory submissions. Revenue from operations surged by 16.4% to Rs 2,866 crore, compared to Rs 2,461.9 crore the year prior.

Despite a 3.9% sequential revenue decline, profit rose by 1.4%. CEO Amit Chadha highlighted a strong start led by significant deals, particularly in Europe and the US. The sustainability segment saw double-digit growth, with future ambitions set for double-digit growth by FY26.

