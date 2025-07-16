LTTS Reports Modest Profit Growth Amidst Strong Geography Performance
L&T Technology Services reported a slight 0.66% rise in net profit to Rs 315.7 crore for Q1, despite a 16.4% revenue increase to Rs 2,866 crore. Growth in Europe and the US bolstered performance. CEO Amit Chadha anticipated double-digit growth by FY26, driven by diversification and sustainability efforts.
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has announced a subtle 0.66% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 315.7 crore for the April-June quarter.
The company had previously recorded a net profit of Rs 313.6 crore during the same period last year, as per regulatory submissions. Revenue from operations surged by 16.4% to Rs 2,866 crore, compared to Rs 2,461.9 crore the year prior.
Despite a 3.9% sequential revenue decline, profit rose by 1.4%. CEO Amit Chadha highlighted a strong start led by significant deals, particularly in Europe and the US. The sustainability segment saw double-digit growth, with future ambitions set for double-digit growth by FY26.
(With inputs from agencies.)
