Left Menu

Gujarat Conference Focuses on Sustainability and Land Restoration

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot, featuring a seminar by the Forest and Environment Department, highlighted land degradation neutrality and sustainability. The event, attended by Minister Arjun Modhwadia, discussed Gujarat's environmental efforts, including lion habitat restoration and grassland conservation, amid aspirations for balanced economic and ecological development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:56 IST
Gujarat Conference Focuses on Sustainability and Land Restoration
Gujarat's Minister of Forests and Environment Arjun Modhwadia (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajkot, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference centered around land degradation neutrality and sustainability, under the auspices of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The Forest and Environment Department spearheaded the event at Marwadi University, where Minister Arjun Modhwadia underlined Rajkot's connection to Mahatma Gandhi's ideals and how these principles guide modern environmental efforts.

Minister Modhwadia highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformative environmental strategies, emphasizing the unique topography of Gujarat that includes seas, mountains, and deserts. He celebrated the return of lions to Barda Sanctuary and tigers in Ratanmahal while underscoring the necessity of public involvement and quality nurseries in augmenting green cover.

Technical sessions delved into topics such as Lion Landscape Restoration & Sustainability and Banni Grassland Restoration. Experts offered insights on maintaining the Asiatic lions' habitats and restoring Kutch's Banni grasslands. Discussions also explored integrating economic growth with preserving Gujarat's natural environments, with the unveiling of the GFRF book as a highlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Vision: Education and Women Empowerment

Haryana's Vision: Education and Women Empowerment

 India
2
Congress Launches High-Profile Committee for UP Electoral Roll Revision

Congress Launches High-Profile Committee for UP Electoral Roll Revision

 India
3
London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive Politics

London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive...

 United Kingdom
4
Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026