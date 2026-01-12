Gujarat Conference Focuses on Sustainability and Land Restoration
The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot, featuring a seminar by the Forest and Environment Department, highlighted land degradation neutrality and sustainability. The event, attended by Minister Arjun Modhwadia, discussed Gujarat's environmental efforts, including lion habitat restoration and grassland conservation, amid aspirations for balanced economic and ecological development.
In Rajkot, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference centered around land degradation neutrality and sustainability, under the auspices of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The Forest and Environment Department spearheaded the event at Marwadi University, where Minister Arjun Modhwadia underlined Rajkot's connection to Mahatma Gandhi's ideals and how these principles guide modern environmental efforts.
Minister Modhwadia highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformative environmental strategies, emphasizing the unique topography of Gujarat that includes seas, mountains, and deserts. He celebrated the return of lions to Barda Sanctuary and tigers in Ratanmahal while underscoring the necessity of public involvement and quality nurseries in augmenting green cover.
Technical sessions delved into topics such as Lion Landscape Restoration & Sustainability and Banni Grassland Restoration. Experts offered insights on maintaining the Asiatic lions' habitats and restoring Kutch's Banni grasslands. Discussions also explored integrating economic growth with preserving Gujarat's natural environments, with the unveiling of the GFRF book as a highlight.
