Revolutionizing Warfare: India's Strategic Push for Homegrown Drones and C-UAS
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan has highlighted the critical need for India to develop self-reliant UAVs and C-UAS technologies. At an event, Gen Chauhan explained how drones could alter tactical balances in warfare, as demonstrated during Operation Sindoor in May against Pakistan. The emphasis is on innovation and strategic indigenisation to ensure national security.
The Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, has underscored the strategic necessity for India to develop indigenous drone and counter-drone technologies. Highlighting recent global conflicts, he noted drones' capacity to shift tactical balance disproportionately.
Speaking at a Manekshaw Centre event, Gen Chauhan referenced the use of such technologies during Operation Sindoor, where drones played a significant role. Despite attempts by Pakistan to target India using unarmed drones and loiter munitions, the efforts were largely neutralized.
Operation Sindoor, launched after a terror attack in Pahalgam, underscored the need for self-reliance in defense technologies. Military leaders and industry experts are now focused on decreasing dependency on foreign components to secure strategic advantages.
