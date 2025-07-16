Revolutionizing Warfare: India's Strategic Push for Homegrown Drones and C-UAS

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, has underscored the strategic necessity for India to develop indigenous drone and counter-drone technologies. Highlighting recent global conflicts, he noted drones' capacity to shift tactical balance disproportionately.

Speaking at a Manekshaw Centre event, Gen Chauhan referenced the use of such technologies during Operation Sindoor, where drones played a significant role. Despite attempts by Pakistan to target India using unarmed drones and loiter munitions, the efforts were largely neutralized.

Operation Sindoor, launched after a terror attack in Pahalgam, underscored the need for self-reliance in defense technologies. Military leaders and industry experts are now focused on decreasing dependency on foreign components to secure strategic advantages.

(With inputs from agencies.)