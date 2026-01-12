Gujarat's Green Energy Summit: A Bold Step Towards Self-Reliance

A high-stakes Business-to-Government meeting held on the second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference focused on Gujarat's path to energy self-reliance. Chaired by Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel, the session attracted leading figures in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and nuclear power, all working towards a sustainable future for the state, according to official sources.

Industry leaders like Milind Kulkarni, CEO of Adani New Industries Limited, projected significant growth in the wind energy sector. Alok Das from KP Group discussed investments made during previous Vibrant Summits, while Dinesh Jagdale of Suzlon Group provided insights into modern wind energy management. The meeting also delved into green hydrogen projects, with Narmada Greenwave conducting policy discussions in Bhavnagar and Advait Energy Transition planning innovations in electrolysers and fuel cells.

Furthermore, the meeting spotlighted groundbreaking initiatives such as IYNS's indigenous Thorium Fuel Micro Reactor, a potential game-changer for India's energy landscape. Startups also took the stage; Imagine Powertree introduced green technologies, and Swargarohan Sanstha showcased an eco-friendly cremation solution. With strong administrative backing promised by Minister Patel, Gujarat is set to become a global leader in green energy, as officials noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)