FCC Moves to Secure Submarine Cables from Foreign Adversaries

The FCC plans to ban connections of submarine cables to the U.S. involving Chinese technology, citing threats from foreign adversaries. This move aims to protect infrastructure against cyber and physical threats posed by adversaries like China, according to FCC Chair Brendan Carr.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is taking decisive steps to enhance the security of the nation's communications infrastructure. The agency plans to prohibit the use of any submarine communication cables connected to the United States that employ Chinese technology or equipment. This initiative, reported by the Financial Times, underscores growing concerns over foreign interference.

Brendan Carr, the FCC chair, emphasized the importance of protecting submarine cable infrastructure, highlighting recent threats posed by foreign adversaries, particularly China. 'We are therefore taking action to guard our submarine cables against foreign adversary ownership and access, as well as cyber and physical threats,' Brendan Carr stated, underscoring the FCC's commitment to national security.

The measure represents a proactive stance by the FCC, aiming to safeguard critical infrastructure from potential espionage and other security breaches. By targeting ownership and operational elements, the agency strives to mitigate risks associated with foreign adversaries exploiting communication channels.

