Ester Industries: Innovating Sustainable Solutions for 40 Years

In a significant milestone, Ester Industries Limited, a prominent Indian manufacturer in the polyester industry, celebrated its 40th anniversary by unveiling a new brand identity. Established in 1985, Ester Industries has a storied journey of growth and innovation in polyester chemistry.

Initially focused on quality polyester film manufacturing, the company has expanded into engineering plastics, developing strong partnerships and a global presence. It now stands as a beacon of sustainability and advanced material solutions across diverse industries.

Chairman Mr. Arvind Singhania emphasized that the brand refresh signifies more than just a visual change, representing Ester's strategic focus on innovating sustainable solutions, driving high-performance material advancements, and contributing to a brighter future.