Left Menu

Ester Industries: Innovating Sustainable Solutions for 40 Years

Ester Industries Limited marks 40 years with a new brand identity, reflecting its growth and transformation in polyester chemistry. Originally founded in 1985, Ester has become a global leader in polyester manufacturing and specialty polyesters. The refreshed brand symbolizes Ester's commitment to innovation and sustainability for future-ready solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:02 IST
Ester Industries: Innovating Sustainable Solutions for 40 Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant milestone, Ester Industries Limited, a prominent Indian manufacturer in the polyester industry, celebrated its 40th anniversary by unveiling a new brand identity. Established in 1985, Ester Industries has a storied journey of growth and innovation in polyester chemistry.

Initially focused on quality polyester film manufacturing, the company has expanded into engineering plastics, developing strong partnerships and a global presence. It now stands as a beacon of sustainability and advanced material solutions across diverse industries.

Chairman Mr. Arvind Singhania emphasized that the brand refresh signifies more than just a visual change, representing Ester's strategic focus on innovating sustainable solutions, driving high-performance material advancements, and contributing to a brighter future.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025