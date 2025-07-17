Ester Industries: Innovating Sustainable Solutions for 40 Years
Ester Industries Limited marks 40 years with a new brand identity, reflecting its growth and transformation in polyester chemistry. Originally founded in 1985, Ester has become a global leader in polyester manufacturing and specialty polyesters. The refreshed brand symbolizes Ester's commitment to innovation and sustainability for future-ready solutions.
In a significant milestone, Ester Industries Limited, a prominent Indian manufacturer in the polyester industry, celebrated its 40th anniversary by unveiling a new brand identity. Established in 1985, Ester Industries has a storied journey of growth and innovation in polyester chemistry.
Initially focused on quality polyester film manufacturing, the company has expanded into engineering plastics, developing strong partnerships and a global presence. It now stands as a beacon of sustainability and advanced material solutions across diverse industries.
Chairman Mr. Arvind Singhania emphasized that the brand refresh signifies more than just a visual change, representing Ester's strategic focus on innovating sustainable solutions, driving high-performance material advancements, and contributing to a brighter future.
ALSO READ
Product of the Year Announces 2025 Winners – Consumers Celebrate Innovation
Johnson Controls Celebrates 140 years of Innovation and Leadership
Product of the Year Announces 2025 Winners - Consumers Celebrate Innovation
From power grids to drones: Blockchain drives secure innovation in urban systems
Digital development emerges as catalyst for inclusive, data-driven sustainability