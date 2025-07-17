Left Menu

Airtel Collaborates with Perplexity to Revolutionize AI Access in India

Bharti Airtel partners with NVIDIA-backed AI search engine Perplexity, offering a free 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription to 360 million customers. This partnership represents Perplexity's first venture with an Indian telecom company, aiming to provide advanced AI features and challenge Alphabet's market dominance.

  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecom operators, has announced an exciting partnership with AI-powered search engine Perplexity. This collaboration will provide Airtel's 360 million customers with a free 12-month subscription to Perplexity Pro, marking a significant milestone as Perplexity's first partnership with an Indian telecom company.

This move is part of Perplexity's strategy to challenge the digital dominance of Alphabet. Backed by NVIDIA, the AI-powered tool offers real-time responses in conversational language, positioning itself as a formidable competitor in the search engine sector. While Perplexity offers a free version with basic features, the Pro version enhances user experience with advanced capabilities.

Available to Airtel users across mobile, Wi-Fi, and DTH platforms, the Pro subscription—valued at Rs 17,000—opens doors to more daily searches, advanced AI models, deep research capabilities, image generation, and more. This partnership aims to democratize AI, making it accessible for students, professionals, and households across India.

