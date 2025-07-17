Hexaware Technologies Acquires SMC Squared for Global Expansion

Hexaware Technologies has secured a 100% stake in SMC Squared in a transaction valued at USD 120 million (approximately Rs 1,029 crore) to bolster its presence in the global capability centres (GCC) sector.

The acquisition, disclosed in a regulatory filing, highlights SMC Squared's role in constructing, operating, and transferring GCCs. Hexaware aims to leverage SMC's expertise to enhance its market strategy and extend offerings to a broader client base.

The deal, involving an upfront payment, earnouts, and outperformance bonuses, was concluded without requiring government or regulatory approvals, enabling Hexaware to offer innovative solutions for optimizing GCC operations.

