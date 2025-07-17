Left Menu

Uber's Bold Move: $300 Million Investment in Lucid for Robotaxi Revolution

Uber will invest $300 million in electric vehicle maker Lucid to launch a robotaxi service with 20,000 Lucid Gravity SUVs equipped with Nuro's autonomous technology by 2026. This aligns with Uber's robotaxi collaborations after previous withdrawals. The partnership highlights challenges in commercializing self-driving tech amid costs and regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Uber has announced a significant investment of $300 million in electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid, as part of a strategic deal to bring a fleet of self-driving taxis to U.S. streets. The initiative includes the deployment of over 20,000 Lucid Gravity SUVs, fitted with autonomous vehicle technology from Nuro, beginning in 2026.

This agreement marks Uber's renewed focus on the self-driving car market, following a series of high-profile exits. By aligning with technology developers like Waymo and Aurora, Uber aims to solidify its presence in the rapidly evolving robotaxi sector, despite daunting challenges such as regulatory hurdles and significant costs.

Lucid's collaboration is part of a larger industry momentum, with companies like Tesla and Waymo fast-tracking their autonomous vehicle programs. Meanwhile, the prototype of the Lucid-Nuro robotaxi is already undergoing autonomous testing in Las Vegas, illustrating the potential advancements in the self-driving landscape.

