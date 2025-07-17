Left Menu

Immigration Authorities Access Medicaid Data: Privacy Concerns Raised

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials will gain access to personal data of 79 million Medicaid enrollees to locate undocumented immigrants. The agreement between Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Department of Homeland Security has not been publicly released, raising privacy concerns amidst hardline immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Associated Press reported Thursday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials will receive access to personal data from 79 million Medicaid enrollees. The initiative aims to track undocumented immigrants reportedly residing in the U.S. illegally.

This move follows a recent agreement signed between the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Department of Homeland Security, although the deal remains undisclosed to the public, the report states.

Medicaid, funded by both federal and state governments, excludes illegal immigrants as beneficiaries. Accessing enrollee data, including ethnicities and home addresses, indicates an escalation of the Trump administration's stringent immigration policies, sparking significant privacy concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

