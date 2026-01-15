Left Menu

Trump Administration Suspends Immigrant Visas from 75 Countries

The Trump administration is halting immigrant visa processing for applicants from 75 countries as part of an intensified immigration crackdown, excluding visitor visas. This move is aligned with efforts to prioritize immigration enforcement, targeting legal immigration and sparking widespread debate on its implications.

The Trump administration announced a significant suspension on immigrant visas for applicants from 75 countries, marking a new phase in Washington's intensified immigration policies. The State Department confirmed the move, which affects nations like Nigeria, Iran, and Russia, will commence on January 21. Visitor visas, however, remain unaffected.

According to Tommy Pigott, the State Department is leveraging its authority to bar immigrants deemed likely to become public charges. This latest strategy forms part of broader immigration enforcement under President Trump, who emphasizes controlling both illegal and legal immigration, a key campaign mandate.

Critics, including Cato's David Bier, argue that these measures could disqualify nearly half of all prospective legal immigrants, affecting around 315,000 individuals within a year. The debate underscores the administration's continued pressure on immigration channels, heightening tensions nationwide.

