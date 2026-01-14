Trump Administration Halts Visa Processing for 75 Nations

The Trump administration has announced a suspension of visa processing for applicants from 75 countries, as confirmed by a State Department spokesperson on Wednesday.

Details of the plan, initially reported by Fox News, indicate the pause will take effect on January 21 but offer no timeframe for the suspension. The affected nations include Somalia, Russia, and Nigeria, among others.

This move aligns with President Donald Trump's intensified immigration policies since taking office, including his November declaration to halt immigration from 'Third World Countries' after a shooting near the White House involving an Afghan national.

(With inputs from agencies.)