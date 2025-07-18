Left Menu

Turning the Tide: TagITX Blockchain Solves India's Counterfeiting Crisis

Domino India partners with BlockSynergy Technology to launch TagITX, a blockchain solution tackling India's counterfeiting crisis. TagITX ensures traceability with secure QR codes, transforming manufacturing across industries. This initiative supports India's 'Make in India' mission, preventing annual revenue losses while bolstering global traceability compliance.

In a pivotal move to combat India's counterfeiting crisis, Domino India has teamed up with BlockSynergy Technology, creator of Jumbo Blockchain, to unveil TagITX, a blockchain-based traceability solution for manufacturers.

TagITX integrates with Domino's technology to print tamper-proof QR codes, ensuring real-time traceability from production to consumers. This resolves counterfeiting issues in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, electronics, and more.

Capable of preventing major revenue losses and supporting Indian manufacturers in meeting global mandates, TagITX aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative, offering a sustainable and economical solution across the country's industrial spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

