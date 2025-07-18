Left Menu

American Express Surpasses Expectations with Strong Q2 Performance

American Express reported strong second-quarter profits driven by affluent cardholder spending, exceeding analysts' expectations. This resilience amidst waning consumer confidence is largely attributed to its wealthy customer focus. Total revenue increased, and the company plans enhanced card updates amidst rising premium credit card competition.

American Express outperformed market predictions for its second-quarter profits, as disclosed on Friday, largely due to robust spending by its affluent cardholder base.

This financial success highlights the credit card company's strategic focus on high-income customers, which effectively shields it from the declining consumer confidence more prevalent among lower-income demographics. Though not fully reflective of the broader economy, AmEx's figures highlight significant shifts in travel and discretionary spending patterns, particularly among top-tier credit users.

Recent reports from major banks suggest that consumers remain financially resilient despite challenges such as high borrowing costs, complex trade policies, and cautious hiring trends. AmEx reported earnings of $4.08 per share, surpassing the analysts' forecast of $3.89 per share for the three months ending June 30. Revenue saw a 9% rise to $17.9 billion, despite an increase in the company's credit loss provisions.

The company's stock prices rose by 2% pre-market trading, with a year-to-date increase of 6.3%, just below the S&P 500's 7% gain. Intense competition continues in the high-end credit card market. Citigroup recently announced a new premium card, the Citi Strata Elite, set to launch later this quarter to attract affluent customers.

AmEx has planned significant updates to its Platinum cards for rollout later this year, marking the company's most considerable card upgrade investment. CEO Stephen Squeri expressed confidence in maintaining leadership in the premium credit card sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

