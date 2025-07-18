Left Menu

Tensions Rise as U.S. Lawmaker Challenges Nvidia Chip Sales to China

John Moolenaar, U.S. lawmaker, challenges the resume of Nvidia H20 chip sales to China, expressing national security concerns. The ban is crucial to avoid aiding China's military and censorship efforts. Nvidia shares fell following his objections, while both Commerce Department and Nvidia have yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:11 IST
Tensions Rise as U.S. Lawmaker Challenges Nvidia Chip Sales to China
John Moolenaar

In a critical move, John Moolenaar, the chairman of the House Select Committee on China, has expressed strong objections to the resumption of sales of Nvidia's H20 equivalent graphics processing units to China. In a direct letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Moolenaar articulated his concerns on Friday.

"The Commerce Department made the right call in banning the H20," Moolenaar asserted. He emphasized the risk of enabling the Chinese Communist Party to leverage American chips for military advancements, censorship, and undermining American innovation. This development comes as Nvidia's share prices dipped following the disclosure of his objections.

Efforts to seek comments from both the Commerce Department and Nvidia have not yet yielded any responses. The situation continues to evolve amid geopolitical tensions and concerns over technology transfers.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Toxic Heat: WHO Report Links Rising Temperatures and Pollution to Health Crises

Chhattisgarh’s Health Scheme Reaches Millions, Yet Struggles With Cost Efficiency

Sustainability Challenges in Cineraria Cultivation: A Life Cycle Perspective from Iran

Governance and Garbage: Tracing Dhaka’s Solid Waste Regime Over Five Decades

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025